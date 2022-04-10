Leeds to open its heart to Ukrainian refugee arrivals at Leeds Bradford Airport

Another facility offering support to those fleeing war will also be set up in Chapeltown, as part of the authority's plans for helping Ukrainian refugees settle into life in Leeds.

The war in Ukraine, which has now seen towns and cities shelled by the Russian military for well over a month, shows no signs of ending any time soon, with the UK now seeing its first few refugees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hub will be set up at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Among Leeds City Council's plans is a commitment to establishing a welcome hub for Ukrainians at Leeds Bradford Airport.

A report by council officers added: "The council has been asked to stand up a welcome point at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA), which we are progressing with West Yorkshire partners through the Local Resilience Forum.

"Whilst there are still uncertainties regarding the number of arrivals, the levels of support required are likely to vary and will be determined by personal experiences ahead of and on leaving Ukraine, with the expectation that traumatic experiences will require trauma informed services where required.

"It is expected that arrivals will be predominantly women and children due to the mandate upon males to stay in Ukraine."

Services at the welcome point will include initial welcomes for arrivals and sign posting to further support, a rest point for families and individuals, a translation service, basic health needs assessments and support for onward travel to other areas of the region/country.

This will be paid for by a one-off Government grant of £70,000, and should be in place for at least two months.

The council will also set up a "secondary reception centre" for those arrivals who will be moving into Leeds at the Reginald Centre in Chapeltown Road.

It added: "More in-depth support and access to services will be provided. This would be supplemented by additional community support that would be offered at the Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre building, opposite the Reginald Centre, enabling the established Ukrainian community to offer further holistic, cultural and practical support to new arrivals."

A "Welcome Pack" is also under development that would provide guidance on life in Leeds for new arrivals.