Forward Leeds launches campaign to raise awareness of cannabis use in the city

The RespectTHC campaign will run from April 18 to April 23 and will include events across Leeds and an online social media campaign to encourage people to have conversations about cannabis.

Forward Leeds Manager, James Barrie said: “We’re running the cannabis awareness campaign because there is a lot of misinformation out there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Barrie

"The aim of RespectTHC is to help people really think about their cannabis use and challenge some of the perceptions out there.“

THC or tetrahydrocannabinol is the primary psychoactive component of cannabis.

A 2020 study published in the journal Addiction found that rising THC levels in cannabis resin means the drug has increased in strength by nearly 25 per cent since 1975.

In herbal cannabis, THC levels increased by 14 per cent over the same period.

James Barrie

James said: “Levels of THC are higher and that means cannabis is becoming more potent. Every year more than 450 people in Leeds come to Forward Leeds for help for the problems cannabis is causing them.

“Even if people are not dependent, regular cannabis use can bring a range of issues such as lack of motivation, financial problems, issues with relationships and so on. We want people to think about whether they have some level of dependence on cannabis and feel comfortable in approaching us so they can make positive changes.”

Forward Leeds events include one on the April 21 in the Corn Exchange and another on the April 23 on Lands Lane in the city centre, where people will have the opportunity to ask questions about cannabis.