Leeds to Bradford Northern trains cancelled after car crashes into rail bridge

The crash occurred on the Leeds to Bradford Interchange line, which has now been blocked.

Northern services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.

Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Services between these stations had previously faced delay this morning following a fault with the signalling system.

This forced services operating between Leeds and the Bradford Interchange to run at reduced speeds, causing 20-30 minute delay.

Passengers travelling to Bradford are advised to board Leeds to Bradford Forster Square instead.

Those cancelling their journeys may alternatively be able to claim compensation at a later date.

Update

Disruption between Leeds and Bradford Interchange has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem and will be returning to normal.