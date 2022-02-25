Leeds to Bradford Northern trains cancelled after car crashes into rail bridge
Northern trains running between Leeds and Bradford this morning are facing cancellation after a car crashed into the rail bridge.
Northern services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.
Services between these stations had previously faced delay this morning following a fault with the signalling system.
This forced services operating between Leeds and the Bradford Interchange to run at reduced speeds, causing 20-30 minute delay.
Passengers travelling to Bradford are advised to board Leeds to Bradford Forster Square instead.
Those cancelling their journeys may alternatively be able to claim compensation at a later date.
Update
Disruption between Leeds and Bradford Interchange has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem and will be returning to normal.
