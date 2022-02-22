Leeds Station LNER and Northern train latest advice and update after flooding and high winds from Storm Franklin
Rail services running in and out of Leeds Station are returning to normal today following days of disruption caused by line flooding.
Services running to and from the city were largely cancelled on Sunday and Monday as a result of flooding.
Northern reported this morning that the disruption, which was caused by flooding between Leeds and Shipley had now ended.
Services should no longer be affected by this problem.
Northern services running between Leeds and Sheffield will continue to face delays however due to flooding at Rotherham.
As a result the services will no longer be calling at Rotherham central.
Road transport links are in operation between Rotherham, Meadowhall and Doncaster.
LNER services connecting Leeds and London Kings Cross are also returning to normal.
This is despite an early morning cancellation due to an unforeseen fault.
Tickets unable to be used over the weekend will remain valid on today's services for both Northern and LNER.
