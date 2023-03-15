News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Station delays: Live updates as trains delayed or cancelled between Leeds and Skipton due to trespassing

Trains between Leeds and Skipton have been delayed or cancelled due to trespassing.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:53 GMT

British Transport Police were called out to the tracks between Keighley and Crossflatts after a trespasser was reported on the line. The incident has caused delays and cancellations to services from Leeds Station.

Scroll down for the live updates on this breaking incident.

Trains between Leeds and Skipton have been delayed due to trespassing (Photo: James Hardisty)
Leeds train station ‘trespassing’ incident

