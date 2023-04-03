Excessive speed is among the most common factors when people are killed or seriously injured in crashes, with West Yorkshire Police naming it among the ‘fatal four’ causes of deaths on the road. The other dangerous driving behaviours that it regularly highlights are using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and drink or drug driving.

Earlier this year, the force announced a crackdown on speeding drivers. Paul Jeffrey, who heads up its casualty prevention unit, told councillors that it would feature a “blend” of speed cameras and officers checking speeds in person from the roadside.

Police teams work alongside West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership, which says its aim is to encourage safe speeds across the road network and not just where there are fixed or mobile cameras. It says camera types can be interchangeable at each location where speeding is a concern, meaning enforcement may be undertaken by a fixed or mobile safety camera at any given time.

Police in West Yorkshire have begun a crackdown on speeding drivers. Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA

Mobile speed camera locations in Leeds

The West Yorkshire Police Camera Enforcement Unit provides mobile speed enforcement on behalf of West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership. The partnership says its core sites generally have a high incidence of both casualties and speeding vehicles, while ‘community concern’ sites are typically identified by the council in response to complaints from residents.

Enforcement in these areas can take place at any time and on any day of the week. Signs warning of speed camera enforcement activity may or may not be present – and they are not required by law. However, the teams involved do not work covertly and their vehicles are clearly marked.

West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnerships lists all the potential locations of mobile speed cameras in Leeds on its website. The list is broken down into roads with 30 mph, 40 mph and 50 mph speed limits.

30 mph sites:

- A61 Wakefield Road/ Leeds Road, Rothwell - between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane

- A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road broad Lane, Sandford - between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane

- Otley Old Road (Statics on Site) - between Holtdale Approach and Spen Lane

- A58 Whitehall Road, Drighlington - between 40m east of King Street and 75m east of Old Lane

- King Lane, Leeds - between 200m North Alwoodly Lane to 50m North Ring Road

- Queenswood Drive, Leeds - between Queenswood Gardens and 229 Queenswood Drive

- Dewsbury Road, Leeds between Victoria Road and Holmes Street

- Tong Road, between Pipe and Nook Lane and Whingate

- A635 Penistone Road, between Huddersfield Road and 300m north-east of Sude Hill Terrace

40 mph sites:

- A653 Dewsbury Road, Woodkirk, Leeds - between Lowry Road and Quarry Lane

- A58 Easterly Road, Leeds - between Easterly Grove and Boggart Hill Drive

- A61 Harrogate Road, Alwoodley - between Fir Tree Lane and Alwoodley Lane

- A639 Leeds Road, Rothwell - between Rothwell Lane / Calverley Road and Junction 44 of the M1

- A639, Methley - between the junction of The Hollins and 110m east of Green Row

- Stanningley Road, Bramley between Henconner Lane and Back Christ Church View

- A660 Leeds Road, Pool - between Cabin Road and 290m west of number 6 Cragg View (NSL Signs)

- A657 Carr Road – Between Clara Drive and 45m north-east of Carr Wood Gardens

- A65 Abbey Road – Between Butlers Wharf and Back De Lacy Mount

- A647 Bradford Road – Between Dawson’s Corner and Gain Lane (Thornbury Gyratory)

50 mph sites:

- A62 Gelderd Road, Gildersome - between 42A Gelderd Road and Railway Bridge

Fixed speed camera locations in Leeds

Fixed cameras around the city are used to detect both speeding offences and red light violations. They cover roads with 30 mph, 40 mph and 60 mph speed limits.

30 mph sites:

- A64 (M) New York Road - between North Street and Regent Street (temporary restriction to 30mph)

- A64 (M) New York Road - between Regent Street and North Street (temporary restriction to 30mph)

- A64 York Road - between Burmantofts Street and Appleton Way (temporary restriction to 30mph)

- A64 York Road - between Temple View Road and Pontefract Lane (temporary restriction to 30mph)

- A65 Abbey Road, Leeds - between Vesper Gate Drive and Abbey Walk

- A660 Headingley Lane, Leeds - opposite Grosvenor Road

- A660 Headingley Lane, Leeds - between Spring Bank Crescent and Spring Road

- A660 Headingley Lane, Leeds - opposite Bainbrigge Road

- A643 Bruntcliffe Lane, Morley - opposite Bruntcliffe High School

- A643 Bruntcliffe Lane, Morley - between Brunswick St and Corporation St

- A643 Victoria Road, Morley - adjacent to Ingle Ave

- A643 Elland road Morley - near Churwell Railway Bridge

- A643 Elland road Morley - between Ring Road and Millshaw

- B6154 Tong Road - west of Redshaw Road

- B6154 Tong Road -opposite Cheltenham Street

- B6154 Tong Road - opposite Thornhill Road

- B6154 Tong Road - East of Silver Royd Hill

- Ring Road Middleton East of Lingwell Croft Surgery

- Ring Road, Middleton - between Staithe Avenue and Hopewell View

- Middleton, Park Road - between Lingwell Road and Thorpe Road

- Middleton, Park Road - between Thorpe Road and Lingwell Road

- A65 New Road Side, Leeds - junction with Regent Avenue

- A65 New Road Side, Leeds - junction with Clarence Drive

- A65 Leeds road Yeadon - opposite Over Lane

- B6154 Uppermoor, Pudsey - adjacent to Victoria road

- B6154 Waterloo Road Pudsey - adjacent to Saint James Crescent

- A657 Rodley Lane Leeds - between Langley Lane and Ross Grove

- A657 Rodley Lane Leeds - between Langley Ave and Coal Hill Lane

- A657 Town Street Rodley - between Longfield Drive and Lastingham Lane

- A657 Town Street Rodley Leeds - opposite Kirkham Street

- A657 Town Gate, Calverley - junction with Woodhall Road

- A657 Towngate, Calverley - near Parish Church

- B6157 Bradford Road, Leeds - adjacent to New Street

- A660 Otley Road, Leeds - junction with Burton Crescent

- A660 Otley Road, Leeds - near Saint Chads Drive

- A660 Otley Road, Leeds - adjacent to Saint Chad's Parish Church

- A660 Otley Road, Leeds - between Welburn Drive and Ancaster road

- A643 Elland Road, Morley - between Crossland Road and Harwill Ave

- A643 Bruncliffe Lane, Morley - opposite Wynard Drive

- A643 Bruntcliffe Lane, Morley - adjacent to Wynard Drive

- A643 Victoria Road, Morley - opposite Westwood Side

- A65 New Road Side, Leeds - near Rose Terrace

- A65 New Road Side, Horsforth - between Parkside and Calverly Lane

- A65 Leeds Road, Yeadon - between Carr Lane and Leyton Lane

- B6157 Stanningley Road, Leeds - adjacent to Bright Street

- B6157 Stanningley Road Leeds - opposite Bright Street

- Tong Road, Leeds - west of Silver Royd Hill

- A65 Kirkstall Road, Leeds

- A65 Kirkstall Road, Leeds - between Barnbrough Street and Argie road

- A65 Kirkstall Road, Leeds - opposite Burley Wood Mount

- A65 Kirkstall Road, Leeds - junction with Birfed Crescent

- A643 Victoria Road, Morley - opposite Westwood Side

- Otley Road, Leeds - Lawnswood, opposite house number 385

- Otley Road, Leeds - outside house number 130

- Otley Old Road, Leeds - near junction with Iveson Approach

- Broad Lane, Bramley - junction with Broadlea Crescent

- Broad Lane, Bramley - junction with with Kirkstall Avenue

- Burley Road, Kirkstall - junction with Wetherby Place

- Burley Road, Leeds - junction with St. Ann's Lane

- Kirkstall Hill, Kirkstall - junction with St. Ann's Rise

- Kirkstall Hill, Kirkstall - junction with Eden Road

- Kirkstall Hill, Kirkstall - junction with Beecroft St

- Stainbeck Road Meanwood Leeds adjacent to True Briton public house

- Stainbeck Road Meanwood Leeds junction with Stonegate Cresc

- Wetherby Road Walton junction with School Lane

- Middleton Park Road Leeds opposite Sissons Road

- Wighill Lane, Walton

40 mph sites:

- A647 Stanningley Bypass - Henconner Lane

- A653 Dewsbury Road - opposite Barkley Road

- A64 York Road - Gelnthorpe Crescent

- A64 York Road - Everleigh Street

- A58 Easterley Road - opposite Lawrence Road

- A61 Scott Hall Road - South of Fieldhouse Drive

- A61 Scott Hall Road - South of Fieldhouse Drive

- A61 Scott Hall Road - South of Sholebroke Mount

- A647 Stanningley Road - west of Armley Ridge Road

- A65 Abbey Road, Leeds - near Vesper Walk

- A65 Abbey Road, Leeds - between Abbeydale Walk and Hawksworth road

- A65 New Road Side, Leeds - opposite Outwood Walk

- A65 Rawdon Road, Horsforth - between Water Lane and Rawdon Crematorium

- A65 Rawdon Road, Horsforth - adjacent to Rawdon Crematorium

- A65 Leeds Road, Yeadon - Near New York Lane

- A65 Leeds Road, Yeadon - adjacent to Low Green

- A65 Leeds Road, Yeadon - between Over Lane and Prospect St

- A657 Rodley Lane, Calverley - adjacent to Brookfield Avenue

- A657 Rodley Lane, Calverley - between Calverley Lane and Brookfield Avenue

- A657 Carr Road Calverley - between St. Stephens road and Carr Wood Gardens

- A657 Carr Road Calverley - between St. Stephens road and Fraser road

- A65 Rawdon Road - Horsforth - between Airedale Drive and Hall Lane

- A58 Easterley Road, Leeds – Junction with Arlington Road

- A65 Abbey Road Leeds - between Abbey Walk and Vesper Gate Drive

- A65 New Road Side Yeadon - between Knott Lane and New York Lane

- A653 Dewsbury Road, Beeston

- A64 Inner Ring Road, Leeds

- A64 York Road - junction with Diadem Drive

- A64 York Road - junction with Diadem Drive

- A64 York Road - between Stanks Lane North and Sherburn Road

- A64 York Road - between Sherburn Road & Stanks Lane North

60 mph sites:

- A647 Stanningley Bypass - West of Henconner Lane

- A647 Stanningley Bypass - East of Swinnow Road

- A647 Stanningley Bypass - Eastbound slip to Swinnow Lane

- A647 Stanningley Bypass - Swinnow Lane Bridge

- A6120 Ring Road Farsley, Leeds - between Calverley Lane and Priesthorpe Road

- A6120 Ring Road Farsley, Leeds - between Dawsons Corner and Priesthorpe Road

- Walton Road, Wetherby - near Spring Lane