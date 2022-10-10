Northern Gas Networks (NGN) will start work in Morley town centre from Monday, October 17.

Some “traffic management measures” will be put in place so that engineers can carry out the work safely, NGN said.

The roundabout at Bridge Street, Morley, Leeds.

Part of Bridge Street in Morley, between Rein Road and Fountain Street, will be closed from October 22.

The closure will be in place on the Bridge Street roundabout, outside Hembrigg Mill. Vehicles will be able to exit the roundabout onto Bridge Street but they will not be able to Bridge Street onto the roundabout, NGN said.

The roundabout measures will be in place for about one week and a signed diversion will be displayed.

There will also be two-way temporary traffic lights on Bridge Street throughout the works, according to NGN. Advance warning signs will be put in place.

Steve Pigott, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Morley.

The work is taking place to upgrade ageing metal pipes and replace them with new plastic pipes.