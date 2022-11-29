Three of the closures are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing hold-ups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Here is a list of road closures affecting Leeds drivers this week.

- M62, from 8pm March 5 2022 to 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

- M621, from 8pm June 26 2022 to 6am August 21 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M621 anticlockwise, junction 7 to junction 1, carriageway and lane closures including narrow lanes and speed restrictions for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority and National Highways network.

- M62, from 8pm June 26 2022 to 6am August 22 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M621 clockwise M62, junction 27 to junction 7, carriageway and lane closures including narrow lanes and speed restriction for carriageway improvements. , diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

A further 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:

- M62, from 8pm November 28 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 28, Lane closures for structure works.

- M621, from 9pm November 28 to 5am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise and anticlockwise, junction 27 to junction 1, Lane closure for barrier repair. - M1, from 9pm November 29 to 5am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 41, Lane closure for technology works.

- M1, from 8pm December 3 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 east to M1 north link closed and M62 eastbound, jct 29 slip closed and M1 northbound, jct42 entry slip closed M1 northbound, lane 1+2 closure to mp 305.2 diversion on national highways network.

- M1, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound to M62 westbound, link road closure and M62 westbound, jct28 entry slip road closure diversion on national and local authority network.

- M1, from 8pm December 6 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, mp 311.9 to mp 309.4 lane one and two closed plus full closure of the dedicated slip road from the A63 westbound, jct 46.

- A62, from 8pm December 6 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, lane 1+2 closure (mp109.3-116.9) full closures of M62 eastbound, jct 28 exit and entry slip road and M62 east-M1 north link diversions on national and local authority network.

- A63, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction47 entry slip road closure and lane one closure diversion via National highways network Maintenance works.

- A1(M), from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 42 exit and entry slip roads closed for mainline patching. Diversion on National Highways network.

- A1, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 44.

- A1(M), from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 48 to junction 47 carriageway closure diversion via National and local highways network Maintenance works.