Leeds road closures: More than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 13 closures are due to start this week:

Picture: Tony Johnson.

M1: From 8pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closures for inspection works.

M621: From 8pm January 10 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise and anticlockwise, junction 1 to junction 7, Lane closure for inspection/ survey.

A58: From 9pm January 10 2022 to 6am March 31 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 30, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

M62: From 8pm January 11 to 6am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 -, junction 30, Lane closures for bridge inspection.

M621: From 8pm January 11 to 6am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 anti-clockwise, junction 1 to M62, junction 27, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

M62: From 8pm January 12 to 6am January 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 29, entry slip road closure for technology works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

M621: from 9pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 anti- clockwise, junction 4 to junction 3, slip road closure for inspection/ survey, diversion route in place via local highway authority and national highways network.

A62: From 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 27, Lane closures for technology works, diversion via Local authority and Nation Highways networks.

M621: From 9pm January 19 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 anti- clockwise, junction 4 to junction 3, slip road closure for inspection/ survey, diversion route in place via local highway authority and national highways network.

M621: From 8pm January 20 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise and anti-clockwise, junction 3 to junction 4, slip road closure for inspection/ survey, diversion route in place via local highway authority and national highways network.

M62: From 8pm January 21 to 6am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 27 to junction 28, Lane closures for inspection works.

M621: From midday, to 6pm on January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 possible delays clockwise and anticlockwise due to football match.

M62: From 8pm January 24 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 28 to junction 27, Lane closures for technology works.