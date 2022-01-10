Jozef Cisar defied a court order by turning up at the victim's home in Leeds and making the terrifying threats.

The 44-year-old defendant was handed a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to harassment.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, told the court that Cisar and the victim had been married for 25 years and have six children together.

Leeds Crown Court

Mr Ahmed said Cisar's conduct towards his long term partner began to deteriorate in 2020 due to his excessive drinking.

The prosecutor said: "Initially she put up with his abusive comments when in drink but in 2021 his conduct became much worse."

The woman was granted a domestic violence protection order in July 2021 after making numerous complaints to the police about her husband's behaviour.

Mr Ahmed said: "He quickly breached that and in August was sentenced to a term of ten days' imprisonment."

Cisar briefly left the country after completing the sentence..

Mr Ahmed said: "The complainant will say it was a great relief to her and her children.

"He returned in mid October last year and the abuse and threats resumed.

"On October 27 he returned home drunk and threatened to throw her under a moving vehicle and asked whether she had written a will."

Cisar then left the property but returned later while police officers were there.

He was arrested but denied any wrongdoing, claiming he had been at the house to collect his belongings.

Cisar, of Woodview Street, Beeston, later pleaded guilty to harassment.

He has three previous convictions, including an offence of assaulting an emergency worker in 2021.

A probation officer told the court the defendant now accepted he had caused significant fear to his partner and children.

The officer said Cisar would benefit from attending an alcohol treatment programme.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC gave Cisar a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days and take part in an alcohol treatment requirement order.

Cisar was also made the subject of a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim or going within 100m of her home.

Judge Jameson said: "You have allowed the abuse of alcohol to determine your life and your behaviour.

"That has brought you before the criminal courts.

"In August last year the magistrates sent you to prison for ten days.

"Unfortunately that did not have the effect of stopping you drinking.