And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule. Picture: Tony Johnson.

M1: from 9pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 42, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M1: from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route via National highways and local authority network.

A58: from 9pm January 10 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 30, carriageway closure with 24/7 lane three closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.

M1: from 8pm May 16 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound to M62 westbound, link road closed and M1 southbound, exit slip junction 42 diversion on Highways England network.

M62: from 8pm March 5, 2022 to 6am May 24, 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

M621: from 8pm June 26, 2022 to 6am August 21, 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M621 anticlockwise, junction 7 to junction 1, carriageway and lane closures including narrow lanes and speed restrictions for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority and National Highways network.

M62: from 8pm June 26, 2022 to 6am August 22, 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M621 clockwise M62, junction 27 to junction 7, carriageway and lane closures including narrow lanes and speed restriction for carriageway improvements. , diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

M621: from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 anticlockwise, junction 3 to junction 27, Lane closures for barrier repair.

M62: from 10pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 27 to junction 28, Lane closures for technology works.

M621: from 8.30am July 11 to 3.30pm July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise and anticlockwise, junction 27 to junction 7, mobile lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

M1: from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 41 and M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closures for technology works.

A62: from 8pm July 12 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 28 entry slip closed diversion on local and national highways network.

M62: from 5.30am to 8.30am on July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 28 to junction 27, Lane closure for technology works.

M62: from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 29, entry slip road closure for technology works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

M1: from 6am July 18 2022 to 6am May 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, +southbound, junction 42 to M621 jct7 outside lane running.

M62: from 6am July 18 2022 to 6am May 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, outside lane closure.

M1: from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 43 to M621 anti-clockwise junction seven full closure diversion on national highways and local authority.