The independent Crimestoppers charity is offering up to £1,000 for information about the whereabouts of Leon Dore.

Aged 36, officers want to speak to Dore regarding a drug seizure in May.

It comes after an extensive number of enquiries were carried out by West Yorkshire Police to locate him.

The charity has put him on their ‘Most Wanted’ list which means they are willing to offer reward money for information about him