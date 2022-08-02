Leeds road closures: M62, M621, M1, A1, A1(M) and A58 planned works this week with delays of 30 minutes expected

And five are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour. Picture: Tony Johnson.

A1(M): From 8pm July, 4 to 6am August, 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, carriageway and lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

A58: From 9pm January, 10 to 6am September, 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 30, carriageway closure with 24/7 lane three closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.

M1: From 8pm May, 16 to 6am October, 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound to M62 westbound, link road closed and M1 southbound, exit slip jct42 diversion on Highway England network.

M62: From 8pm March, 5 2022 to 6am May, 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via National Highways network.

M621: From 8pm June, 26 2022 to 6am August, 21 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M621 anticlockwise, junction 7 to junction 1, carriageway and lane closures including narrow lanes and speed restrictions for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority and National Highways network.

M62: From 8pm June, 26 2022 to 6am August, 22 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M621 clockwise M62, junction 27 to junction 7, carriageway and lane closures including narrow lanes and speed restriction for carriageway improvements. , diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

M621: From midday, to 6pm on August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 possible delays clockwise and anticlockwise due to football match.

M62: From 6am August 8 2022 to 6am May 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and west bound, outside lane closure.

M1: From 6am August 8 2022 to 6am May 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, +southbound, junction 42 to M621 junction 7 outside lane running.

M1: From 8pm August 12 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to M62 eastbound, junction 29, slip road closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via National highways and local authority networks.

A1(M): From 8pm August 15 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, mobile lane closures between, junction 40 and junction 44 plus, junction 48 to junction 49 for white line refreshing.

A1(M): From 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, lane closures between, junction 46 and junction 45 for carriageway patching.

M1: From 8pm August 15 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 42 M62 westbound, junction 29, slip road closure for barrier repair, diversion route via local authority and National Highways networks.