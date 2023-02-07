Major road works and planned disruption to the key routes will take place during the February school half-term to take account for less traffic across the city.

Motorists travelling along these routes are advised to plan ahead, follow the signed diversions, and allow extra time for their journeys.

Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said:

“We’re trying to co-ordinate hundreds of road works and schemes across the city at any one time to minimise disruption for anyone travelling around the area. This means at every opportunity when we know there will be less traffic, we need to press on with works.

"This is especially necessary in the western area of Leeds, where we’ve combined the timings of these major works to the A647 Stanningley Bypass and Armley Gyratory, during February school half-term.

“We hope to make the most of these closures to get more of the work done quickly and safely at night where necessary, to minimise the impacts of disruption. We thank everyone for their patience.”

Beginning at 5am Saturday (February 11) until 5am Monday (February 20) day-time road works will take place along the eastbound A647 Stanningley Bypass.

To complete this work efficiently and for the safety of all road users, it will require a partial closure of the bypass and some of the access/slip roads, with local diversions. A contraflow system (between Dawson Corner roundabout and Swinnow Bridge) will be in operation. The working times for the actual construction will be 7am to 7pm daily between 11 and 19 February.

These planned works are part of Leeds City Council’s highway annual maintenance programme. It will complement the successful westbound joint and resurfacing programme, delivered during 2022.

Meanwhile between February 13-17 new surfacing works are taking place to the Armley Gyratory, which will mean a week of partial night-time closures and local signposted diversions.

Over two nights from 8.30pm until 5am on 13 and 14 February lane closures for the A58 Wellington Road approach to the roundabout.