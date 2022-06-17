Over 50,000 railway workers will walkout as part of three days of national strike next week, in the biggest dispute on the network since 1989.

The action will take place on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday, June 25, although the delays on these days will likely have a domino effect over following days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finishing touches are being made to a special railway timetable that will be in operation across England, Scotland and Wales. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA.

Finishing touches are being made to a special railway timetable that will be in operation across England, Scotland and Wales from Monday 20 to Sunday, June 26.

Thousands of specially trained and fully qualified back-up staff will step-in during the planned walk-outs to keep vital services running, but as they are a fraction of the usual workforce, only a limited number of services will be available.

“Talks have not progressed as far as I had hoped and so we must prepare for a needless national rail strike and the damaging impact it will have." said, Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive.

"We, and our train operating colleagues, are gearing up to run the best service we can for passengers and freight users next week despite the actions of the RMT.”

80 per cent of all trains are expected to be cancelled during the strike action with vital freight services running during the day, taking priority over passengers.

Only around half of Britain’s rail network will be open on strike days with a very limited service running on lines that will only be open from around 7.30am until 6.30pm.

Passengers who must travel are urged to plan ahead to ensure that they can complete their journeys within this window.

Steve Montgomery, Chair of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “These strikes will affect the millions of people who use the train each day, including key workers, students with exams, those who cannot work from home, holidaymakers and those attending important business and leisure events.

“We ask the RMT’s leadership to call off these damaging strikes and continue talks to reach a deal that is fair to staff and taxpayers, and which secures a bright, long-term future of our railways.”

A total of 13 operators on the national network will be impacted by the strikes, across England, Scotland and Wales.

Included among those striking are TransPennine Express, Northern Trains and LNER, all key services in out and of Leeds.