A series of projects between Leeds and Micklefield – including replacing three level crossings with safer alternatives, as well as raising, reconstructing or removing a number of bridges to make way for train-powering electric wires – will eventually offer passengers better, more reliable journeys.

The proposed improvements are all part of the major, multi-billion-pound Transpennine Route Upgrade, which promises to bring more frequent, faster, greener trains between York, Leeds and Manchester on a better, cleaner, more reliable railway.

Lineside residents and the wider community can now get involved and share their views on the proposals via an online consultation, which is open until Friday, November 18.

Alex Davies, Head of Consents & Environment for the Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “We’re really keen for communities along the route to get involved, find out all about our plans and share their thoughts. It will help us deliver a railway which not only offers better train journeys for passengers, but also considers the impact on our lineside neighbours.

“The Transpennine Route Upgrade is an ambitious and exciting project, which will truly transform train journeys in the north of England. Making good progress on our plans between Leeds and Micklefield will take us one step closer to delivering a faster, electrified railway that’s fit for the future.”

Face-to-face events will also take place, giving people the opportunity to set their questions to the project experts and view the plans in person. They’ll be held on:

Friday, October 28: 4pm-7pm at Saint Benedict’s Catholic Church, Aberford Road, Garforth, LS25 1PX

Monday, November 7: 4pm-7pm at Micklefield C of E Primary School, Great North Road, Micklefield, LS25 4AQ

Wednesday, November 9: 4pm-7pm at The Newman Centre, Station Road, Cross Gates, LS15 7JY