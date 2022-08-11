Leeds M1 crash: Passenger suffers serious injuries after car collides with lorry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are now appealing for information following the collision near to junction 42 on the M1 southbound at Robin Hood near Leeds.

The crash occurred at around 8.24pm last night (August 10) when a Mercedes HGV lorry collided with an Audi A3.

The passenger of the Audi A3 suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

PIC: James Hardisty

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision.