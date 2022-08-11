Leeds M1 crash: Passenger suffers serious injuries after car collides with lorry

A passenger suffered serious injuries after a car collided with a HGV on the M1.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 10:23 am

Police are now appealing for information following the collision near to junction 42 on the M1 southbound at Robin Hood near Leeds.

The crash occurred at around 8.24pm last night (August 10) when a Mercedes HGV lorry collided with an Audi A3.

The passenger of the Audi A3 suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

PIC: James Hardisty

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Crack-addicted shop robber claimed pal borrowed his clothing

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision.

Officers from the Road Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident, or of the vehicles prior to the collision to contact police via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 1729 of 10 August.

LeedsHGVPoliceMercedesRobin Hood