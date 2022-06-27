Leeds LNER train services cancelled or delayed after thieves attempt to steal rail signalling cables

Leeds rail services have been thrown into chaos this afternoon after the attempted theft of signalling cables.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 27th June 2022, 1:27 pm

Train services between Leeds and London Kings Cross are subject to severe disruption.

This is following the attempted theft of the rail signalling cables on the line.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, tweeted:

"My apologies - due to attempted cable theft, LNER services to/from London are severely disrupted today.

"We are only able to operate only one train every hour to/from King’s Cross. Other services will run between Leeds-Peterborough only. Several other services are cancelled."

Tickets valid for today will be accepted for travel tomorrow or Wednesday.

LNER are advising passengers not to travel.

