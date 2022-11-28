FlexiBus East Leeds is the first Demand Responsive Transport (DRT) service in the region and does not use the conventional bus stop network, instead customers make digital bookings through an app with designated pick-up points.

As part of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s strategy to create a better-connected transport system, it has funded a three-year pilot with a fleet of seven fully electric buses, each able to carry 12 passengers and run by First Bus.

Kayleigh Thomas, 30, who lives in Osmondthorpe, was one of the first customers to try FlexiBus, using it every morning to travel to Colton, where she is a sales advisor.

FlexiBus driver Sarah shows Coun Carlill how to book a trip on the app. (Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth)

She said: “It’s really convenient as it enables me to book a trip that gets me close to the offices and I have time to chill before starting work. It’s almost like getting a taxi.

“I think because the bus in nearly door-to-door, it is good for elderly people as they can get out more easily and explore.”

FlexiBus operates in the areas of Richmond Hill, Cross Green and Leeds City Region Enterprise Zone. Residents in the area east of the A64, Seacroft, Whinmoor, Stanks, Swarcliffe and Manston also benefit and links are provided to Killingbeck Asda and Hunslet Morrisons that are external to the zone. Coun Peter Carlill, deputy chair of the transport committee of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “To see this service providing valuable support to the daily lives of people in the community is really satisfying. We are pleased with the progress being made as more customers discover its benefits.

“The evidence we are gathering from this trial will be important as we look to other areas in Leeds and the wider region where a DRT service could be introduced. Travel behaviour has altered since the pandemic and understanding how this type of bus service can meet our aspirations to grow the network and provide the connectivity West Yorkshire needs will inform future discussions.”

FlexiBus drivers Russ and Sarah with Will Pearson, Coun Carlill and Samantha Haggart. (Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth)

Passenger numbers have been growing steadily and are currently some 30 per cent higher per week compared to April this year. Among the top destinations are St James’s Hospital, Cross Gates train station and Newlands Community Centre. The service operates from Monday to Saturday, 7am to 7pm, and there is a £2 flat fare which can be paid by contactless payment card/app when you board the bus.

Under 19s pay £1.50 while there is also a £4.50 Daysaver ticket. The Flexibus app is available from Apple Store or Google Play Store. The charity Cross Gates & District Good Neighbours Scheme CIO has seen the popularity of FlexiBus increase among the people it supports. Samantha Haggart, digital co-ordinator, said: “Once people start using it, they like it and realise they can easily book repeat trips and use their pre-set address information to get to other destinations.”