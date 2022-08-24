Leeds Festival traffic live updates as early bird campers arrive and road closures come into effect
Traffic is building on key routes to the Leeds Festival site as early bird campers start to arrive.
A number of road closures are in place to help manage the influx of cars and coaches heading for the site in Bramham Park.
Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.
Leeds Festival traffic building up as early bird campers start to arrive
Last updated: Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 14:21
The latest picture on the roads
Here’s how things are looking on the roads around the festival site right now:
Festival shuttle bus up and running
The festival’s dedicated shuttle bus service is up and running now too. It will be ferrying thousands of music lovers from around the city centre up to the site.
How you can get to Leeds Festival 2022 via the shuttle bus service
Here is the best way to get to the grounds of Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2022, including details surrounding the pick up and drop off zone.
The road closures you need to know about
Here’s a round-up of the various closures that are in place for the festival:
The road closures taking place over August bank holiday weekend for Leeds Festival
West Yorkshire is expecting music lovers in their tens of thousands to travel to Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2022 - but be wary of several road closures which could disrupt your plans.
Bus services diverted
West Yorkshire Metro is urging bus passengers to plan ahead at the congestion and road closures impact some local bus services.
Amber traffic alert issued
The festival is just one of the major events taking place over the August Bank Holiday weekend that has led the AA to issue an amber traffic alert.
It has named the M62 near Leeds as one of the predicted traffic hotspots in the days to come.
Amber traffic alert issued ahead of Leeds Festival as M62 flagged as national hotspot
An amber traffic warning has been issued for this weekend ahead of Leeds Festival and other national events – with the M62 flagged as a queue hotspot.
Dedicated hard shoulder in place on the A1(M)
National Highways are reminding drivers heading to the site to follow the signed routes to the festival grounds.
Dedicated traffic officers patrols and West Yorkshire Police’s road policing unit are in the area to assist any vehicles that break down.
Cars heading to the site along the A1(M) are being instructed to use the dedicated hard shoulder for the drop-off parking at J44. This is to reduce congestion onto the A64 eastbound carriageway.
A reduced speed limit is also in place.
Traffic building as early bird campers start to arrive
Queues are building up on key routes to the Leeds Festival site in Bramham Park as it opens up to early bird campers today.