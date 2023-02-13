Leeds Dock water taxi: Service suspended during February half-term break - here's why
The Leeds Dock water taxi service has been temporarily suspended.
The taxis will not be running from today (February 13) until Sunday, February 19. The taxis, named Twee and Drie, usually run daily and ferry passengers between Granary Wharf and Leeds Dock. They run every 15 minutes from either stop and cost £2 per person, per journey. However, they are temporarily out of action due to essential maintenance works being carried out and Leeds Dock has issued an apology for any inconvenience the suspension may cause.
The official Leeds Dock Twitter account posted: “Please be aware that the water taxis will not run from Monday 13 February - Sunday 19 February due to essential maintenance works. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”
The service was also stopped for a brief period last month, when water levels were too high for the taxis to run. More information on the service can be found on the Leeds Dock website.