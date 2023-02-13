The taxis will not be running from today (February 13) until Sunday, February 19. The taxis, named Twee and Drie, usually run daily and ferry passengers between Granary Wharf and Leeds Dock. They run every 15 minutes from either stop and cost £2 per person, per journey. However, they are temporarily out of action due to essential maintenance works being carried out and Leeds Dock has issued an apology for any inconvenience the suspension may cause.