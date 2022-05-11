Leeds council urge motorists to plan ahead with Bishopgate Street and Neville Street roadworks set to begin

From week commencing 23 May, Bishopgate Street and Neville Street will both be reduced to one lane for traffic travelling in towards the city centre.

The lane closures are expected to last until the end of the year, and come ahead of proposed work to close City Square to through traffic, which is expected to begin from later this year subject to final approval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closures will allow for preliminary works to be carried out ahead of major improvements to the main entrance to Leeds City Station, which will see both New Station Street and Bishopgate Street transformed into safer and more pedestrian-friendly spaces as part of the Transforming Cities Fund Leeds Station Sustainable Travel Gateway scheme.

Leeds City Council and its partners will be working to keep any disruption to a minimum, and businesses in the area will be open as usual with access maintained.

However the works are likely to lead to congestion for vehicles travelling into the city centre along Bishopgate Street and Neville Street.

Motorists who would normally drive into the city using these roads are encouraged to plan their journeys and consider alternative ways to travel.

Coun Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said:

“We appreciate these works will cause some disruption and we are working to keep this to a minimum and we thank people in advance for their patience. However the works are essential in order to begin the major transformational work at the entrance to the station, and it’s important that we encourage people to plan ahead to reduce any affect it has on their journey.

“At the same time, as these works begin ahead of the proposed upcoming closure of City Square to through-traffic, we hope that this acts as an opportunity for motorists to consider how they travel into the city and consider alternative modes of transport over the longer-term.”

Motorists who have no option other than to drive should consider travelling outside of peak times where possible, or use alternative routes into the city such as using Junction 4 of the M621 instead of Junction 3 and also Junction 2, which is likely to be affected by ongoing works on the Armley Gyratory.

To prepare for this closure and subsequent works, Leeds visitors, workers and residents are being urged to plan ahead before travelling and to sign up for regular email updates or follow Connecting Leeds on social media.

There will also be highways signage, with targeted communications in affected areas.

The works on Bishopgate Street have been planned to follow the recent closure of Armley Gyratory during one weekend in April, and will follow the re-opening of the A64 Regent Street flyer, to minimise further disruption on the highway network.