Leeds Council confirms Armley Gyratory is open to traffic after police warning

It comes after West Yorkshire Police, Metro Travel News and the AA earlier today said the major junction was closed until 5am on Monday.

The council tweeted: “Just confirming Armley Gyratory is open today and operating normally. It was last weekend it was closed for roadworks.”

West Yorkshire Police had previously issued a warning that the road was closed, asking drivers to avoid the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armley Gyratory is closed until 5am on Monday (Photo: Steve Riding)

The force’s contact management centre said this morning: “Armley Gyratory is closed today for Roadworks, so please avoid the area.

"Local Buses have been diverted, check @MetroTravelNews for further details.”

Metro Travel also tweeted today that bus services 4, 4F, 16, 16A, 42, 86 and 87 were being diverted away from the Gyratory today.

Armley Gyratory is undergoing a multi-million pound multi-million pound scheme to transform the key junction – which sees around 100,00 vehicles pass through it every day.

The updated design is expected to be completed by 2023 and it’s hoped it will crack down on traffic queues and crashes, as well as making better routes for cyclists.