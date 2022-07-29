First Bus issues Leeds United update on Elland Road fare changes for 2022/23 season shuttle bus services

Fans will be able to get a return to Elland Road from the city centre for £4 for adults and £2 for children on select shuttle buses.

Service R2 operates on most home match days from Sovereign Street in Leeds (near the Hilton Hotel) to Elland Road from 90 minutes before the match starts.

Service R3 operates from Thornbury Barracks and Pudsey Bus Station to Elland Road 90 minutes before the match starts.

A First Bus in Leeds.

MCards, MetroCards and West Yorkshire Day Rovers are not valid on these services, First Bus announced.

Leeds United have also arranged a shuttle service to run to and from Temple Green Park & Ride on Saturdays when a match is on, First said - with more details available by contacting the club.

Service Buses from Leeds City Centre include Services 51, 52 (Morley Line) from Corn Exchange stop D on Vicar Lane, Services 55, 55C from stop City Square stop G on Park Row, along Beeston Road (10 mins walk from the Co-op, at the top of Wesley Street, Beeston) Services 65, 75 along Ring Road Beeston (15 mins walk from the Drysalters pub) and Services 9, 9A.

First Bus said fans should be aware that bus stops outside the ground are suspended one hour before and one hour after a home match.

Elland Road Park & Ride Service PR1 does not operate on Saturdays or Sundays when Leeds United are playing a home match.

List of Leeds United Home Fixtures:

6th August Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers

21st August Leeds United Chelsea

30th August Leeds United Everton

12th September Leeds United Nottingham Forest

1st October Leeds United Aston Villa

15th October Leeds United Arsenal

22nd October Leeds United Fulham

5th November Leeds United Bournemouth

26th December Leeds United Manchester City

2nd January Leeds United West Ham United

21st January Leeds United Brentford

11th February Leeds United Manchester United

25th February Leeds United Southampton

11th March Leeds United Brighton

8th April Leeds United Crystal Palace

15th April Leeds United Liverpool

25th April Leeds United Leicester City

13th May Leeds United Newcastle United