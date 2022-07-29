First Bus issues Leeds United update on Elland Road fare changes for 2022/23 season shuttle bus services

Fans will be able to get a return to Elland Road from the city centre for £4 for adults and £2 for children on select shuttle buses.
Service R2 operates on most home match days from Sovereign Street in Leeds (near the Hilton Hotel) to Elland Road from 90 minutes before the match starts.
Service R3 operates from Thornbury Barracks and Pudsey Bus Station to Elland Road 90 minutes before the match starts.
MCards, MetroCards and West Yorkshire Day Rovers are not valid on these services, First Bus announced.
Leeds United have also arranged a shuttle service to run to and from Temple Green Park & Ride on Saturdays when a match is on, First said - with more details available by contacting the club.
Service Buses from Leeds City Centre include Services 51, 52 (Morley Line) from Corn Exchange stop D on Vicar Lane, Services 55, 55C from stop City Square stop G on Park Row, along Beeston Road (10 mins walk from the Co-op, at the top of Wesley Street, Beeston) Services 65, 75 along Ring Road Beeston (15 mins walk from the Drysalters pub) and Services 9, 9A.
First Bus said fans should be aware that bus stops outside the ground are suspended one hour before and one hour after a home match.
Elland Road Park & Ride Service PR1 does not operate on Saturdays or Sundays when Leeds United are playing a home match.
List of Leeds United Home Fixtures:
6th August Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers
21st August Leeds United Chelsea
30th August Leeds United Everton
12th September Leeds United Nottingham Forest
1st October Leeds United Aston Villa
15th October Leeds United Arsenal
22nd October Leeds United Fulham
5th November Leeds United Bournemouth
26th December Leeds United Manchester City
2nd January Leeds United West Ham United
21st January Leeds United Brentford
11th February Leeds United Manchester United
25th February Leeds United Southampton
11th March Leeds United Brighton
8th April Leeds United Crystal Palace
15th April Leeds United Liverpool
25th April Leeds United Leicester City
13th May Leeds United Newcastle United
28th May Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur