The city is hosting a number of events including the Rugby League World Cup, alongside the ongoing major highways improvements schemes such as City Square and the industrial action affecting rail services. Shoppers are being urged to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time to avoid being affected.

More people will be preparing for Christmas and the city expects to see even greater visitor numbers in the run up to the festive season with both 2020 and 2021 celebrations having been decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leeds City Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “Last weekend saw one of the busiest footfall in the city this year. We’re expecting more people to visit, putting added pressure on an already busy city centre road network.

“Planning your journey in advance can help avoid being affected by any congestion, so you can make the most of your visit to the city centre.”

The city council are urging motorists to be particularly wary of the new bus gates which have been introduced on Bishopgate into City Square and on Leeds Bridge travelling onto Lower Briggate which help ensure public transport services are not delayed.

There are plans for City Square to see a permanent closure to traffic in February 2023 and currently, management arrangements only allow access to Wellington Street from Bishopgate Street for buses and taxis. Private motorists who travel through these bus gates face the prospect of a penalty charge notice.

Coun Hayden said: “These bus gates are crucial to help keep buses moving, and in the case of City Square it’s also important to ensure the safety of colleagues working on-site and members of the public.

“By planning your journey in advance and being aware of these bus gates, you can not only avoid disruption and congestion but also avoid the additional expense of a penalty charge notice.”