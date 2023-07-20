Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds city council makes over £1.2m from bus lane fines in a year after 31,000 drivers caught

Over 31,000 motorists were hit with a fine for straying into a bus lane in Leeds in the space of one year, fresh figures show.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

New research, conducted by motor experts at Moneybarn, analysed Freedom of Information data to uncover the number of fines issued across UK local Authorities and the total income made from these fines. It shows how Leeds city council made £1,207,738 from bus lane fines alone during the financial year of 2021/22, taken from 31,761 individual penalties.

It means Leeds ranks 10th out of UK cities for the most money from bus lane fines, where Manchester ranked top as the city that has generated the most from bus lane fines – generating £12,943,649 from 174,963 fines issued, nearly £10 million more than the previous year. Bristol council made the second highest income, with bus lane fines generating £4.96 million.

Figures from Moneybarn estimate that Leeds council make an average income of £23,226 per week and £3,309 per day. It comes as a controversial plan is in the works to install 25 new bus lane cameras in the city centre to “maximise funds”.

Leeds ranks 10th out of UK cities for the most money from bus lane fines. Picture: Bruce RollinsonLeeds ranks 10th out of UK cities for the most money from bus lane fines. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
In March, the Yorkshire Evening Post revealed that nearly 2,000 drivers had been slapped with fines for breaching the new bus gates on Vicar Lane and City Square, following a Freedom of Information request to the city council.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Penalty charge notices (PCNs) are in place to ensure that bus lanes are only used by buses and other permitted traffic.

“Any surplus income that is generated by PCNs is used by the council to improve transport infrastructure in the city.”

