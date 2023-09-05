Watch more videos on Shots!

Working in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) led by Mayor Tracy Brabin, the bus firm has secured Government funding worth £2.7 million over the next three years to deliver improvements across the region aimed at attracting more people to choose the bus while cutting congestion and pollution.

The deal means that from September 4, Transdev’s The Keighley Bus Company is now running a brand-new route 60A to increase weekday journeys between Shipley and Leeds from the current two to three buses an hour.

The new 60A route runs every hour, alongside the bus firm’s existing Aireline route 60 to provide three buses an hour between Shipley, Greengates and Leeds - while also restoring bus services to Bagley Lane, Coal Hill Lane and Calverley Lane in Rodley and Stanningley, which were withdrawn by First Bus in April of this year.

Transdev is now running a brand-new route 60A to increase weekday journeys between Shipley and Leeds. Picture: Tim Hardy Photography

The Keighley Bus Company’s Commercial Director, Paul Turner said: “We are delighted to make these significant improvements for our customers, secured in partnership with WYCA and supported by the Government through its Bus Service Improvement Plan.

“Alongside our existing Aireline route 60, the increase to three buses an hour between Shipley and Leeds will help us to cater for demand on this busy route through north Bradford and west Leeds, offering more attractive journeys to and from the city centre.

“The wider package of improvements supported by this funding agreement also includes more frequent local buses on three of our routes in Keighley and a £1 a trip low fare for journeys within the town, including to Airedale Hospital. This is about making the bus the natural first choice for journeys into our town and city centres, while delivering all the benefits of less traffic and cleaner air which are good news for everyone.”

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, said: “I’m delighted we have been able to work with the bus operator to provide this huge boost to services. As a commuter, I know how vital regular, reliable and affordable public transport is to the people of West Yorkshire.