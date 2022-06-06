Indefinite strike action began on Monday at 2am (Photo: James Hardisty)

Indefinite strike action began this morning at 2am, involving bus drivers and engineers based at depots in Castleford, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Selby and Wakefield.

The strikes will cause significant disruption, with no bus services across the region until the industrial action ends.

The action is taking place due to a dispute over pay.

There will be no Arriva buses running until the strike action ends (Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire)

Representatives from Unite, the union which represents the bus drivers, and Arriva bosses were unable to reach an agreement following a meeting earlier this week.

They say Arrive Yorkshire's offer of a 4.1 per cent pay increase is "pitiful" compared to the real inflation rate (RPI), which currently stands at 11.1 per cent.

Arriva will be unable to operate bus services across Leeds, Wakefield, Dewsbury, Castleford, Pontefract, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Bradford, Ossett, Batley, Morley, Rothwell, South Elmsall, Hemsworth, Huddersfield, Halifax, Doncaster, Selby, York and Goole during the industrial action.

Arriva North East bus services that operate into North Yorkshire are not affected.

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “Strike action will inevitably cause significant disruption and delays for the Yorkshire travelling public but this dispute is entirely of Arriva’s own making.

"Our members are already suffering from poverty pay and the company is trying to make the situation even worse.

“Even at this late stage strike action and the disruption it will cause can still be avoided if Arriva makes a realistic pay offer and returns to the negotiating table.”

A spokesperson for Arriva UK Bus said the company is "deeply disappointed" with the decision to strike.

They added: "Such unjustified strike action will have an extremely negative impact on communities across the region, particularly at this crucial time of year for students undertaking GCSE exams.