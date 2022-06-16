The walkout started on Monday, June 6 after Unite the Union took action over what they described as a 'pitiful' pay increase offer.

The strikes have caused significant disruption, with no Arriva bus services running across the region until the industrial action ends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strikes have caused significant disruption, with no Arriva bus services running across the region until the industrial action ends. Picture: PA.

Unite confirmed news of the break down in discussions on social media following four hour long talks.

"After four hours of negotiations, talks between Unite and Arriva have broken down with no deal," it read.

"Both sides have committed to meeting again to try to bring this dispute to an end. #PayUpArriva."

Arriva officials have been left 'frustrated' after a further pay increase offer was rejected.

In a statement provided to the YEP, a spokesperson for the bus company, said:

"Today, Arriva Yorkshire presented a further increased pay offer to Unite for our colleagues. This new offer represents an increase of between 8.2 per cent and 12.7 per cent and raises the top rate to £13.15 per hour as well as increasing back pay.

"We were hopeful todays talks would lead to a positive outcome & the ending of strike action across Yorkshire. However, we’re extremely disappointed at Unites ongoing decision to not ballot their members on this offer.

"Our customers will no doubt share this frustration as strikes will continue to have a negative impact on our communities. We repeat our call for the strike to be suspended and for the union to take our offer to our employees so that communities can access vital bus services."

The bus provider and union have previously disagreed on the amount being offered after Arriva rejected claims that their original pay offer was just a 4.1 per cent increase. Claiming that they had instead offered figures of between a 7 and 12.5 per cent pay increase.

Drivers are looking for an hourly fee of approximately £13.50.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire has spoken of her 'deep disappointment' following the breakdown in talks yesterday.

"I am deeply disappointed talks have broken down between Unite and Arriva Yorkshire. In a cost-of-living crisis people need to be paid a fair wage but we also need to get our region back on the move," Mayor Brabin said.

"I’ve met with Arriva Yorkshire and Unite and urged them to come to an agreement for the benefit of those needing to get to work, school and around the region. I sincerely hope that both sides can come together as soon as possible."