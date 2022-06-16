The airline’s Spanish cabin crew union has announced its members will be taking strike action, which could affect flights from Leeds Bradford.

In a press conference held in Madrid this week, the unions representing Ryanair cabin crews announced they would be taking six days of strike action over the coming weeks.

Picture: Tony Johnson.

Strikes will take place on June 24, 25, 26 and 30 as well as on July 1 and 2.

The USO and SITCPLA unions, who represent Spanish Ryanair crew, are striking over working conditions and pay.

This comes after Ryanair walked away from talks with the union over what the airline described as “unrealistic demands and refusal to meaningfully engage."

Anyone planning to fly with Ryanair on the planned strike days could face disruption or even cancelled flights.

Ryanair previously announced a $300m summer schedule investment into Leeds Bradford with 23 total routes including new flights to Barcelona, Paris and Zadar.

The airline were expecting to operate more than 95 weekly flights for the summer of 2022 from Leeds Bradford.