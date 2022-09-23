Trevor Botwood, 63, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Ben Nevis in August 2020, said he decided to make the climb with physiotherapist Courtney Ferguson to “put the incident to bed”.

They also wanted to raise money for the mountain rescue service.

Mr Botwood said he owes his life to NHS physiotherapist Courtney, who noticed him in difficulty as she walked up the mountain with her sister.

Trevor Botwood and Courtney Ferguson, pictured left, and, right, Trevor being airlifted to safety in 2020. Pictures: PA.

Courtney, 27, said: “The mountain was busy with tourists, everyone was encouraging one another to keep on going. I saw a man around the halfway point leaning into his walking poles, I stopped to offer some encouragement when he tumbled forwards hitting his head off the rocks.”

Courtney was unable to find a pulse on Mr Botwood and knew he needed urgent treatment.

“All my previous training just kicked in and I went into autopilot,” Courtney explained.

"I managed to get another passer-by to help hold Trevor’s head to aid his airway, while I started doing chest compressions.

“My sister, Brogan called 999 and alerted Trevor’s sister who was further down the mountain.

“When Trevor finally regained consciousness, I was able to use what I had learned during my time in ICU throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and knelt behind him holding him until the helicopter got there as he was quite distressed.

“It felt like it had only been around 10 minutes but, actually, I carried out chest compressions for nearly 20 minutes.”

Mr Botwood was flown to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment and was later transferred to a hospital in his hometown of Leeds where he made a full recovery.

The pair have kept in touch since the incident and have become good friends.

On August 6 this year, they returned to Ben Nevis to hike up it together along with their friends and family to raise money for Scottish Mountain Rescue.

Mr Botwood said: “I owe my life to Courtney, she’s a beautiful person inside and out.

“I decided that in order to move on and put the incident to bed I had to try and climb Ben Nevis again.

“I am usually a fit and healthy person and go on many walks – it just so happened that on that day in 2020 something went wrong.

“Heading back up Ben Nevis with Courtney two years after she saved my life felt really special. If it wasn’t for her and her swift actions, I wouldn’t be here today.

“It was brilliant to finally reach the top, it was like a big weight had been lifted off my shoulders.

“We’ll be planning our next trip to meet Courtney and her family again soon.”

Mr Botwood was able to finally place a photo of his nephew at the summit, along with that of another nephew who has since died.