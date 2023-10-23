Leeds bus timetables: Every route diversion and cancellation - including York Road and Gledhow Lane
Gledhow Lane, Roundhay will remain closed this week due to roadworks. Service 13 will divert via Gledhow Lane, Thorn Lane, Gledhow Avenue, Gledhow Lane and Brackenwood Drive, then from next Wednesday service 13 and 13A will divert via Roundhay Road, Gledhow Wood Road and Thorn Lane.
On York Road, Guideway towards Moor Grange (Opposite Killingbeck Asda) is not in use due to a loose curb stone. Stop 45024743 will not be served with the 56 service being diverted.
Emergency roadworks are currently taking place on the entrance to Wakefield Bus Station and this is likely to cause delays for both arriving and departing services.
Ivegate in Yeadon is due to be closed next Sunday (October 29) due to roadworks from 8am to 6pm. Services 33, 34, A2 & A3 will divert via Silver Lane, Haworth Lane then onto Kirk Lane. Naburn Approach, Whinmoor will also reopen from today following a short closure. Services 16, 16A and 56 will return to their normal routes.
Harewood Bridge will remain open this week after Storm Babet forced the postponement of key resurfacing works.
In a welcome boost city services, Crown Point Road will reopen from today following a weekend closure for its own set of resurfacing works. Services 29, 47, 47A and 74 all return to their normal routes. The respective closures of Low Lane and the Stanningley Bypass have also now been completed. Raynel Approach, Ireland Wood is also set to reopen this week – service 19 will return to its normal route.