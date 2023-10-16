Leeds bus timetables: Every route diversion and cancellation - including Harewood Bridge and Crown Point Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
From today (Monday, October 16), Gledhow Lane, Roundhay will be closed for two weeks due to roadworks. Service 13 will divert via Gledhow Lane, Thorn Lane, Gledhow Avenue, Gledhow Lane and Brackenwood Drive, then from next Wednesday service 13 and 13A will divert via Roundhay Road, Gledhow Wood Road and Thorn Lane.
On Friday, Easy Road, Cross Green will be closed for roadworks from 9.30am to 3.30pm. Service 61 & 61A will divert via Cross Green Lane and Ellerby Lane.
Elsewhere Harewood Bridge, which recently shut for a month, will be closed briefly overnight from 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday. Service 36 will not serve stops between Harewood Bridge and Spacey Houses during this closure.
Meanwhile from 8am to 6pm next Saturday and Sunday (October 21 and 22), Crown Point Road in Leeds city centre will be shut for resurfacing works. Services 29, 47, 47A and 74 will divert via Hunslet Road, South Accommodation Road, East Street & Duke Street to normal route.
Since last Sunday (October 8), the 113 service between Pontefract, Pinderfields and Dewsbury & District hospitals will be run by Yorkshire Travel. They will be taking over from Arriva, with the timetable to be the same as before.
In a welcome boost to city services, the Sunday closures of Low Lane in Horsforth have been completed, which will see the 50 and 50A services resume their normal routes. The evening closures along the Stanningley Bypass have also been completed, thus allowing the number 4 service to resume its regular route as well.