Leeds bus timetables: Every route diversion and cancellation - including Elland Road and Park Row
and live on Freeview channel 276
Elland Road in Beeston will be closed for roadworks from Wednesday, November 1 to Friday, November 3 between 8pm and 6am each night. Services 51, 52 and 55C will divert via Wesley Street, Town Street, Beeston Road and Cemetery Road.
In Colton, Selby Road is to close for roadworks from today (October 30) to Saturday, November 11. The route will be closed between 7pm – 6am and services 9A, 19, 19A and 163 will all divert as a result. Cross Green Lane will also be closed from today and service 62 will divert via Easy Road and Pontefract Lane.
Park Row in Leeds city centre will also be closed for roadworks for the duration of this week from 11.30pm and 5am each night. Services 1 and N1 will divert – the route is set to reopen on Friday (November 3). Meanwhile in a welcome boost city services, Crown Point Road will reopen following closure for resurfacing works. Gledhow Lane, Roundhay has also reopened.
The M62 Junction 30 roundabout, Rothwell will be closed between 8pm and 6am this week. Services 174, 175 & 446 will divert via Methley Lane, Leeds Road, Church Side, Watergate and Newmarket Lane.
Pontefract Road in Stourton will be closed for roadworks from 7pm Friday, November 3 to 6am Saturday, November 4. Service 140, 141 and 168 will divert via Queen Street and Wakefield Road. Ivegate in Yeadon remains closed with services 33, 34, A2 and A3 diverting via Silver Lane, Haworth Lane then onto Kirk Lane. Roadworks on Fairburn Drive, Garforth will see service 163 divert until further notice.