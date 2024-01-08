Leeds bus timetables: Every route diversion and cancellation as New Woodhouse Lane and Austhorpe Road shut
From this evening (Monday, January 8), New Woodhouse Lane in Leeds city centre will be closed due to resurfacing works until Wednesday, January 17, between 7.30pm and 6am each night Monday to Saturday.
Service 1 towards Beeston will divert via St Marks Road, Servia Hill, Oatland Lane, Lovell Park Road, Merrion E, Wade Lane, Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane and Headrow Stop F. Services 1, 6, 8, 27, 28 and X84 towards Leeds will divert via St Marks Road, Servia Hill, Oatland Lane, Lovell Park Road, Merrion E, Wade Lane, Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane and Eastgate.
While the 56 towards Leeds will divert via St Marks Road, Servia Hill, Lovell Park Road, Wade Lane, Merrion Street, New Briggate and Vicar Lane.
Austhorpe Road, Crossgates will also be closed for roadworks overnight from Sunday, January 14 to Monday, January 15, between 6pm and 6am. Services 11A, 40, 56 and 64 will divert.
Gledhow Lane will also remain shut for resurfacing works until Friday, January 12, between 9.30am and 3pm Monday to Friday. Services 13 and 13A will divert via Thorn Lane and Gledhow Wood Road.
Haw Lane in Yeadon is closed for roadworks on Thursday, January 11 and Thursday, January 25 from 8am to 5pm. Service 966 will divert via Hawthorne Drive.
Meanwhile in Halton, Selby Road will reopen this week after being closed for railworks. Services 19, 19A and 40 will resume their normal routes.