Numerous bus diversions and road closures are set to remain in place across Leeds this week.

City services will continue to divert away from Wellington Street, which remains shut eastbound. The key route is closed due to roadworks until Friday, September 29. As a result bus services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 42, 60, 81, 229, 254, 255, 508, A1 & X11 will all be affected. Buses will not be stopping at Wellington M (45013213) on Whitehall Road for the duration of the works.

Sweet Street bus stops on Meadow Road (45013208 and 45013258) will also continue to be suspended as part of ongoing roadworks along the city centre route. Services 1, 1B, 2, 3, 3A, 51, 52, 116, 200, 201, 202, 203 and PR1 will divert.

Elsewhere St Phillip’s Avenue in Middleton will be closed for resurfacing works from Monday, S eptember 25 to Friday, September 29. Between 9.30am and 3.30pm Service 13 will divert via New Lane. The south Leeds 52 service will also continue to face diversions due to the one-way closure of Bridge Street.

Between 7pm-9.30pm each evening Butterbowl Drive in Farnley will be closed for roadworks. Service 15 will terminate at Whincover Drive. No service to Butterbowl Terminus and service 42 will continue along Whincover Drive to Terminus then via normal route.

Service 9 is currently not serving the route between Pudsey and Horsforth. This is due to temporary four way lights on Richardshaw Lane causing major delays.