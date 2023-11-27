Bus diversions are set to remain in place across a number of Leeds routes this week.

Elland Road, Malvern Road and Cemetery Road in Leeds are closed due to roadworks from Monday, November 27 to Tuesday, November 28, between 8.30pm and 6am each evening. Services 51, 52, 55C and 75 travelling in both directions will be diverted accordingly.

The Ring Road in Moortown is set to be closed overnight from 8pm on Wednesday, November 29 to 6am on Thursday, November 30. Services 38 and 39 will terminate and start at King Lane Park and Ride.

Melville Road in Woodhouse remains closed for resurfacing works from Monday, November 13 to Friday, December 8. 9am to 3.30pm each day. Services 38 and 39 will divert via Oatland Road and Meanwood Road.

A number of Leeds bus services will face diversions this week. Picture: James Hardisty

Waterloo Road in Pudsey is closed for roadworks from Tuesday, November 21 to Tuesday, December 5 between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday. Services 4, 30 and X11 will be diverted.

In Chapel Allerton meanwhile, Gledhow Lane will remain closed until December 1. The 13 and 13A are diverting via Roundhay Road, Gledhow Wood Road and Thorn Lane.

Lingwell Gate Lane also remains closed for roadworks from Thursday, November 9 to Friday, December 1 between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday. Service 47 will divert via Thorpe Lane and Bradford Road, while service 118 will divert via Station Lane, Common Lane, Bradford Road and Thorpe Lane.