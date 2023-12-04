Two key bus routes in Leeds are to remain shut this week.

Elland Road, Malvern Road and Cemetery Road in Beeston are closed due to roadworks from Thursday, November 30, to Wednesday, December 6 between 8.30pm and 6am each evening. Services 51, 52, 55C and 75 travelling in both directions will be diverted accordingly.

Melville Road in Woodhouse remains closed for resurfacing works from Monday, November 13 to Friday, December 8. 9am to 3.30pm each day. Services 38 and 39 will divert via Oatland Road and Meanwood Road.

Waterloo Road in Pudsey will also remain closed for roadworks from Tuesday, November 21 to Tuesday, December 5 between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday. Services 4, 30 and X11 will be diverted.

Elland Road, Malvern Road and Cemetery Road in Beeston are closed due to roadworks. Picture: James Hardisty

Elsewhere Raynel Approach, Ireland Wood is closed for roadworks on Wednesday, December 6 between 9.30am and 3pm. Service 19 will divert via Otley Old Road, Spen Lane, and Iverson Drive.

Leadwell Lane will also remain closed for roadworks until Wednesday, December 6 between 7pm and 11.30pm each night. Service 9A will divert via Copley Lane.

In a welcome boost to city services Lingwell Gate Lane, Thorpe is set to reopen following a three week closure. Services 47 and 118 which had previously been diverted will return to their regular routes.

Oldfield Lane, Wortley will also reopen after an overnight closure between 11.30pm Monday, December 4 to Tuesday, December 5 6am.