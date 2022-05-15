Bus operators First, Transdev and Team Pennine have all provided details of how their services will be altered from Sunday May 15.

Further bus service changes are scheduled take place on Saturday July 23, Saturday September 3, Saturday October 29 and Saturday December 10, with details to be confirmed by each of the companies nearer to the time.

First, Transdev and Team Pennine have all made changes to services in Leeds and West Yorkshire.

As well as the planned changes from May 15 onwards that are set out below, Connexions Buses has issued a short notice change to services from Monday May 16.

New timetables for its 64, 412, 781, 923, 940, X52 & X70 will be published on the West Yorkshire Metro website once they are available.

Changes are also coming into effect for some rail services, including a reduction in the number of trains on some routes serving Leeds.

Which bus services are changing from May 15?

These are all the bus service changes taking place, according to West Yorkshire Metro:

46, 47, 47A - Leeds, Middleton, Morley, Tingley, Morley, White Rose Centre. Operated by First. A revised route will be introduced to serve Chartists Way in Morley.

62 - Ilkley, Skipton. Operated by Transdev. A revised timetable will be introduced on Sundays.

67 - Keighley, Bradford. Operated by Transdev. A revised route will be introduced via Hainworth Wood Road to cover part of the withdrawn service K10. The timetable will be revised to provide a more even pattern of departures between Keighley, Cullingworth and Denholme with service 502.

83, 83A, 84, 84A - Huddersfield, Denby Dale. Operated by Team Pennine. These services will be re-numbered D2 and D3, a revised timetable will be introduced.

607 - Thornton, Bradford. Operated by First. A revised timetable will be introduced.

615, 616 - Eldwick, Bingley, Allerton, Bradford. Operated by First. A revised Monday to Friday evening timetable will be introduced.

636, 637 - Thornton, Bradford. Operated by First. A revised timetable will be introduced.

K1 - Laycock, Keighley. Operated by Transdev. The service frequency will be improved from hourly to half-hourly.

K2, K3 - Keighley, Braithwaite Circular. Operated by Transdev. The combined service frequency will be improved from every 20 minutes to every 15 minutes.

K4 - Keighley, Riddlesden, Bingley, Cullingworth. Operated by Transdev. This new service will operate hourly on Monday to Saturday replacing withdrawn services K13, K17 and K19, and providing better connections with trains at Bingley Railway Station.

K5 - Thwaites Brow, Keighley. Operated by Transdev. A revised timetable will be introduced with additional journeys in the morning peak. Most other journeys will be altered by around five minutes.

K6 - Keighley, Fell Lane Circular. Operated by Transdev. The daytime service frequency will be improved from hourly to half-hourly.

K9 - Keighley, Bracken Bank Circular. Operated by Transdev. Some evening journeys will be retimed by around five minutes.

K10 - Leeming, Keighley. Operated by Transdev. This service will be withdrawn and replaced by revised services 67 on Hainworth Wood Road, and by revised service K15 on Goose Cote Lane and Harewood Road.

K11 - Keighley, Broomhill Circular. Operated by Transdev. All journeys will be retimed by around 20 minutes.

K12 - Keighley, Blackhill Circular. Operated by Transdev. All journeys will be retimed by around five to 20 minutes.

K13 - Keighley, Riddlesden Circular. Operated by Transdev. This service will be withdrawn and replaced by new service K4.

K14, K15, K16 - Keighley, Oakworth, Oxenhope Circulars. Operated by Transdev. These services will be significantly revised to provide a service along Goose Cote Lane and Harewood Road (on service K15), partly replacing withdrawn service K10. Service K14 will run daily (currently Sundays only). Service K15 will be revised to run a service along Goose Cote Lane and Harewood Road. Service K16 will operate the 0745 and 1450 school journeys only, with the remainder of the current service operating as service K14.