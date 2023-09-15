Printed timetables at bus stops across Leeds are incorrect and out of date, after major route changes were brought in “sooner than planned” leaving some passengers bewildered.

From Sunday, September 3 First Bus, alongside rival companies such as Arriva and Transdev, introduced a host of new route changes – ranging from city-wide reroutes to timing tweaks.

Despite these changes, bus stops across the city continue to display old timetables dated from July.

Up-to-date timetables are available online and some stops have real-time information displays.

Disparities include services running from Roundhay Park and from Wellington C. Pictures: National World

However, many residents, including those who may be elderly or vulnerable, who don’t have access to smartphones or the bus app have been left without accurate information for their journeys.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority is responsible for updating of printed timetables but were delayed following the later than usual arrival of the proposed First Bus changes.

The issue came to light after the YEP was contacted by residents who were shocked when they discovered the bungling error.

"At the very least, you should have removed the erroneous timetable,” one letter, directed to WYCA and First, said.

The Number 42 bus route on Oldfield Lane in Leeds is among those to have contained outdated information. Picture: Tony Johnson

A spokesperson for First Bus said: “We always work closely with the bus team at the combined authority to ensure details of service changes are provided by appropriate deadlines. On this occasion we wished to introduce changes sooner than planned to improve punctuality, reliability and capacity on more than 30 services across the region.

“This was done in agreement with the combined authority but did mean that final notification of the changes was supplied at shorter notice than usual. The new timetables were published immediately on our website and available on our App.”

The YEP visited a string of bus stops across the city to confirm the issue, and found incorrect, out of date timetables at several.

Disparities in information include prominent stops include hugely popular Number 2 route, which spans from Roundhay Park to Middleton in south Leeds.

The printed timetable at its major Roundhay Park stop – right outside the front gates – shows inaccurate timings throughout. In one example, it shows a First Bus arriving at 5.30am then at 20 minute intervals after that – while the up-to-date times online show the first bus to arrive at 5.08am then at 20 minute intervals after that.

Similar disparities can be seen at the busy Wellington C bus stop in Leeds city centre, as well as the 4, 4F and X11 services which all display out-of-date information.

A West Yorkshire Combined Authority spokesperson said: “We take the provision of accurate information regarding bus services very seriously and recognise that travellers rely on us to help them plan their journeys every day.

