Leeds bus drivers recognised with special award for 50 years of service behind the steering wheel

Tony Baron and Robert Dean have been recognised for their service to the travelling public after reaching 50 years behind the steering wheel of buses in Leeds.

The pair are both based at the operator’s Hunslet Park depot but given their decades of driving have seen the history of First Bus evolve as it expanded from previous sites at Torre Road, Sovereign Street, Headingly and Kirkstall.

Tony Baron (right) receives his award from Paul Matthews.

Tony Baron, 75, said: “I feel very proud to be still working and it is a job I really enjoy very much, meeting the public and having a chat.”

He joined on January 19, 1970 what was then Leeds City Transport and was paid £26 a week. The biggest change, he says, is the quality of buses.

“They’re much more comfortable and easier to drive. Before power steering you really did need muscles to get around a corner.” he said.

Tony says he has no plans to retire soon, although he now works part-time. “As long as I can pass the medical, I want to be here for a few more years yet. This is the job for me.”

Vahe Aghanian (right) receives his award from Tom Bridge, Operations Director of First West Yorkshire.

They were among more than 30 employees at the regional bus operator to be recognised for their dedication to the job and contribution to communities at an awards ceremony delayed due to the pandemic.

Between them, the employees account for close to 1,000 years of work at First West Yorkshire. In addition to long service honours, four drivers were given special recognition for life-saving actions to help passengers in emergency situations.

These included another Leeds driver, Vahe Aghanian, Zamir Shah from Bradford and Halifax-based Sally Lyle and Ray Hill.

Staff manager Craig Turner in Huddersfield was awarded for fundraising to support humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

Paul Matthews, Managing Director of First West Yorkshire, said: “Colleagues across the business have done an amazing job over the past two years as bus services faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic and now, as public transport sees passengers returning.