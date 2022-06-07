Police were called to a report of a woman having been assaulted at an address on Bangor Grove in Lower Wortley at 11:59pm last night (June 6).

Officers attended and found a 35-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The street remains cordoned off with forensic examinations and specialist searches underway.

Speaking to the YEP, residents who live on the street described the scene.

"I just heard arguing and shouting at maybe 11.15, 11.20pm then heard nothing until there was a massive loud bang at about 11.50pm." one neighbour said.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

"I was asleep on the couch when the bang woke me up," another neighbour said.

"The street was just lit up with blue lights," they added.

"I still don't believe it's actually happened."

Another neighbour said: "It's a quiet area where people tend to just keep themselves to themselves. You would never expect anything like this to happen. It's just really sad."

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation into the incident, which is being treated as domestic related.