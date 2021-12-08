Paul Ackroyd, who is based at the Bramley depot of First Bus, received the Learning for Health Award from the Learning at Work Institute which is supported by the Department for Education.

He was presented with the honour at a special ceremony arranged at the Lifelong Learning Centre based in the depot. The centre is one of 32 around the country operated in a partnership between First Bus and Unite the Union which began 21 years ago.

Paul Ackroyd has taken numerous courses in counselling, mental health and safeguarding enabling him to provide better support to vulnerable passengers who travel with him. Picture: First Bus.

Paul accepted his award from Kenny Barron, Head of Lifelong Learning at Unite, who said: “Paul is an inspiration and worthy winner of this national award.”

Paul continues to battle the life-changing medical condition Small Fibre Neuropathy and Restless Limb Syndrome, which affects the small nerve fibres in the skin. This condition usually causes an unpleasant tingling sensation or burning pain in the feet.

“Learning has made me more confident, made me want to get more involved and has motivated me to further my career within the company." Paul said “Moving forward I want to be able to help and support my fellow drivers, encourage them to get help if life begins to get too much and signpost them to the right places or just lend an ear.”

The Lifelong Learning Centres, staffed by Unite Trade Union Learning Representatives (TULR) in First Bus, provide a rich variety of courses and training to support the personal development, knowledge and life skills of employees.

Having first enrolled to help him better understand his own diagnosis and medication, Paul soon began to think about how education could help him to support passengers in his role as a bus driver.

Fuelled by a desire to keep learning and help those around him, Paul has taken numerous courses in counselling, mental health and safeguarding enabling him to provide better support to vulnerable passengers who travel with him, as well as to his friends, family, and fellow bus drivers.