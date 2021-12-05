Elsewhere in the city, planned roadworks will be causing disruptions to a number of services. Here's everything you need to know to plan your journey.

Bus Station refurbishments

Leeds Bus Station's Dyre Street entrance is to be closed temporarily as works continue at the station. Picture: Dan Rowlands/SWNS.

Leeds Bus Station's Dyer Street entrance is to be closed temporarily as works continue at the station, but the York Street entrance is set to reopen.

Phase six of refurbishments, aimed at improving both comfort and the facilities at the station, began on Tuesday with a host of bus stop changes coming into affect.

Stand changes include -

Stand 17: 840 Whitby via York, 843 Scarborough via York and ZAP York.

Stand 18: 7 Harrogate via Wetherby, 60 Keighley and 874 Buckden.

Stand 19: 36 Ripon via Starbeck & Harrogate.

Stand 20: X84 Ilkley via Otley.

Christmas disruption

Bus services have been impacted by festive celebrations as Leeds continues its countdown to Christmas.

Services should be less disrupted this week, however, with only two events planned.

Services 4, 4F & 9A: Lowton, Pudsey

Sunday, December 5, 11am - 9pm.

Services 34 & A1 Flyer: Harrogate Road, Rawdon

Tuesday, December 7, 5pm - 9.30pm.

Roadworks

Services 6, 8, 11, 27, 28, 29, 33, 34, 72, 85, 117, 118, 118A, 229, 254, 254A, 255, A1, X6, X17, X26 and X27​: Refurbishment works continue at Leeds Bus Station to improve facilities and overall comfort.

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 874, 875 and A1 Flyer: New Station Street will continue to be closed due to roadworks on Sundays between 6am and midday.

Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works are underway at Bramley bus station with the listed services due to use a temporary stop of Lower Town Street for the time being.

Service 91: Grove Lane in Headingley is to be the subject of a full 24/7 road closure until late January 2022.

Service 2: Middleton, Sissons Terrace is to be closed due to roadworks from Monday, December 6 to Friday, January 28 between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day (excluding weekends and Bank Holiday).