Roadworks has closed three roads in the city, causing a number of services to divert and passengers on those routes are advised to leave longer for their journeys. It comes as First Bus announced a number of changes to its timetables last month and services have also been suspended on some Wharfedale routes.

Here are the planned road closures and changed affecting Leeds bus services this week.

Horsforth, Station Road

There are a number of planned bus diversions in Leeds this week

Station Road, Horsforth closed due to resurfacing work from Sunday March 12 to Wednesday March 22. Sunday closures from 1800 - 2330, Monday to Wednesday only closures from 1900 - 2300.

Service 50A will divert via Low Lane, Lister Hill and Long Row.

Gamble Hill, Pudsey Road

Pudsey Road closed due to resurfacing on Thursday March 9 to Monday March 27 from 0930 - 1530 each day, weekdays only. Services 4 & 4F will divert via Butt Lane and Ring Road. Service 15 will divert via Henconner Lane.

Oulton, Aberford Road

Due to roadworks are taking place on Aberford Road, services are unable to pass for safety reasons, service will divert. Service 446, 175 and 174m will divert via Lime Pit Lane, Mount Road, Castle Gate, omitting Moore House and Bottomboat.

Wharfedale bus service

On Sunday February 19, there were changes to bus services in the Wharfedale area and these are continuing this week. The Combined Authority’s contract with Transdev to operate local bus services in the Otley, Ilkley, Guiseley and Yeadon areas expired on February 19.