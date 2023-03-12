Leeds bus diversions: All route changes to First Bus and Arriva services as roadworks shut key roads
There are a number of planned bus diversions and roadworks taking place across Leeds this week.
Roadworks has closed three roads in the city, causing a number of services to divert and passengers on those routes are advised to leave longer for their journeys. It comes as First Bus announced a number of changes to its timetables last month and services have also been suspended on some Wharfedale routes.
Here are the planned road closures and changed affecting Leeds bus services this week.
Horsforth, Station Road
Station Road, Horsforth closed due to resurfacing work from Sunday March 12 to Wednesday March 22. Sunday closures from 1800 - 2330, Monday to Wednesday only closures from 1900 - 2300.
Service 50A will divert via Low Lane, Lister Hill and Long Row.
Gamble Hill, Pudsey Road
Pudsey Road closed due to resurfacing on Thursday March 9 to Monday March 27 from 0930 - 1530 each day, weekdays only. Services 4 & 4F will divert via Butt Lane and Ring Road. Service 15 will divert via Henconner Lane.
Oulton, Aberford Road
Due to roadworks are taking place on Aberford Road, services are unable to pass for safety reasons, service will divert. Service 446, 175 and 174m will divert via Lime Pit Lane, Mount Road, Castle Gate, omitting Moore House and Bottomboat.
Wharfedale bus service
On Sunday February 19, there were changes to bus services in the Wharfedale area and these are continuing this week. The Combined Authority’s contract with Transdev to operate local bus services in the Otley, Ilkley, Guiseley and Yeadon areas expired on February 19.
Arrangements have been made with Connexions to operate services in the Otley and Ilkley areas however it has not been possible to secure a bus operator to provide service 966 which provides links into and around Guiseley and Yeadon. This also applies to service 948 which links Apperley Bridge Rail Station with Idle and Eccleshill Park Road in the morning and evening peaks which uses the same bus as 966. These services are currently suspended.