City centre services will continue to be diverted away from King Street this week as the key route continues to be closed as essential roadworks are carried out. The closure will be between 8pm and 6am on weekday evenings and remain in place until Friday, December 23.

Elsewhere service 42 towards Oakwood will continue to run from bus stop Victoria C instead of Victoria B following a change last month.

Meanwhile motorists travelling into the city centre for any last minute Christmas shopping are reminded that City Square is now closed to all regular traffic as part of work to make City Square more of a ‘”people-first” environment, with traffic management works diverting all through-traffic away from the area.

All the road closures Leeds Christmas shoppers should be wary of this week. Picture: James Hardisty

Last month it was revealed that the local authority had issued 13,455 warnings to motorists caught going through the stretch across from Leeds station up to the end of October 2022.

In better news for residents of Middleton, St Georges Road reopened last week following the successful completion of roadworks. As a result bus services 46, 47, 48A and 74 will return to their regular routes.

Roadworks

Services 4, 4F, 5A, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 42, 55, 55C, 60, 64, 65, 75, 229, 254, 255, 508, A1 & X11: King Street, Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks.

