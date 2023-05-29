Balm Road and Church Street in Hunslet are both set for overnight closures this week. Church Street will be closed from 7.30pm Tuesday (May 30) to 6am Wednesday (May 31). As a result services 12, 13 & 13A will divert via Low Road, Thwaite Gate, Sussex Avenue, Midland Road and Balm Road, while service 74 will divert via Low Road, Thwaite Gate, Sussex Avenue and Pepper Road.

Then from 7.30 Thursday (June 1) to 6am Friday (June 2) Balm Road will be shut. This will see services 12, 13 & 13A divert via Church Street, Beza Street, Moor Road and Belle Isle Road, and service 74 will divert via Church Street, Beza Street, Moor Road, Belle Isle Road, East Grange Drive and Middleton Road.

From 7pm – 9pm Wednesday evening Town Street, Bramley will be closed with services 14, 16 & 16A diverting from Bramley Bus Station. Town Street, Armley will also remain closed between 9.30am and 3pm each day. Services 16 and 16A will divert via Wortley Road and Whingate.

Balm Road and Church Street in Hunslet are both set for overnight closures this week. Picture: James Hardisty

In a welcome boost however, Stanningley Road and Armley Ridge Road will reopen from Tuesday evening following a week long closure. As a result the 14 service will return to its regular route.