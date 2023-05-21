City services are due to face heavy disruption on Tuesday evening (May 23) as the Lower Briggate area is set for a temporary closure order as roadworks are carried out. The stretch will be shut for two hour period between 9.30pm and 11.30pm with services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 & 52 diverting via Swinegate, Bishopgate Street and then on to Boar Lane to resume normal route to Duncan Street.

Stanningley Road and Armley Ridge Road will remain closed this week between 7pm and 6am each evening as the 14 service continues to divert via Stanningley Road and Cockshott Lane. Armley Town Street will also remain closed between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm with services 16 and 16A diverting via Wortley Road and Whingate.

The Aberford Road/M1 Roundabout, Garforth will also remain closed for resurfacing works until Friday (May 26) between 8pm and 6am each evening. In a boost to services however, Crown Point Road and Thirsk Row will reopen from tonight (May 21) with the 29, 47, 74 and 55, 65, 75, 229, 254, 255 services all returning to their regular routes.

Road improvement works were previously carried out to a stretch of Lower Briggate in early 2021. Picture: Tony Johnson

Roadworks

Lower Briggate: Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 & 52 will divert via Swinegate, Bishopgate Street and onto Boar Lane.

Aberford Road/M1 Roundabout: Service 164 will divert via Aberford Road, Bar Lane, Ninelands Lane, Selby Road, Ridge Road and Church Lane.

Armley Town Street: Services 16 & 16A will divert via Wortley Road and Whingate.

