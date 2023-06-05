Stop Wellington Q on King Street in Leeds City Centre will be closed this week due to roadworks. As a result services 14, 15 & 42 will depart from stop Wellington C on Wellington Street, services 33, 34, 60 & 508 will depart from stop City Square F on Park Row and service A1 will depart from stop Station B on Boar Lane.

In Holbeck, will be closed due to bridge works from Monday, June 5 to Friday, June 9 between 10pm and 6am each evening. Services 55C & 75 will divert via Spence Lane, Holbeck Lane, Bridge Road, Stocks Hill, Pleasant Street and Domestic Street.

Dib Lane, Roundhay will also be closed due to roadworks from Tuesday, June 6 to Thursday, June 8, 7pm to midnight each evening. Service 42 will divert via Easterly Road, Oakwood Lane and Dib Lane.

A number of city routes are set to face disruption. Picture: Tony Johnson

Meanwhile Crab Lane, Armley will be closed due to roadworks from Monday, June 5 until to Saturday, July 1. Service 15 towards Old Farnley will divert via Wellington Road, Armley Gyratory, Tong Road and Wesley Road to resume route at Armley Town Street. Service 15 towards Leeds is unaffected.

Balm Road and Church Street in Hunslet and Town Street, Bramley have all reopened to traffic.