Services in Farnley and Temple Gate are set to face diversions this week as a result of road closures.

Leeds City Council excavation works in the carriageway will see Butt Lane closed between A6110 Ring Road and Tong Road between 9.30am and 3pm. This is set to remain in place until Friday, May 5 with the 15 service diverting via Ring Road, Tong Road, Butt Lane in both directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere the 19 service will be diverting via Selby Road and omitting the Temple Gate Estate, both directions as a result of roadworks. The closure is set to remain in place for an unspecified period of time.

Services in Farnley and Temple Gate are set to face diversions. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Bus users will be boosted however after King Street, Drighlington and Dib Lane, Oakwood reopened seeing the 425 and 42 services respectively return to their regular routes.