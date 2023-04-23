Leeds bus diversions: All major route changes and cancellations facing services this week
Numerous bus diversions and roadworks are set to remain in place across the city this week.
Services in Farnley and Temple Gate are set to face diversions this week as a result of road closures.
Leeds City Council excavation works in the carriageway will see Butt Lane closed between A6110 Ring Road and Tong Road between 9.30am and 3pm. This is set to remain in place until Friday, May 5 with the 15 service diverting via Ring Road, Tong Road, Butt Lane in both directions.
Elsewhere the 19 service will be diverting via Selby Road and omitting the Temple Gate Estate, both directions as a result of roadworks. The closure is set to remain in place for an unspecified period of time.
Bus users will be boosted however after King Street, Drighlington and Dib Lane, Oakwood reopened seeing the 425 and 42 services respectively return to their regular routes.
Motorists have also been boosted after pothole repairs on the A1 northbound were successfully carried out.