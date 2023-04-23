News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
1 hour ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
3 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
4 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
5 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
6 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Leeds bus diversions: All major route changes and cancellations facing services this week

Numerous bus diversions and roadworks are set to remain in place across the city this week.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Services in Farnley and Temple Gate are set to face diversions this week as a result of road closures.

Leeds City Council excavation works in the carriageway will see Butt Lane closed between A6110 Ring Road and Tong Road between 9.30am and 3pm. This is set to remain in place until Friday, May 5 with the 15 service diverting via Ring Road, Tong Road, Butt Lane in both directions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere the 19 service will be diverting via Selby Road and omitting the Temple Gate Estate, both directions as a result of roadworks. The closure is set to remain in place for an unspecified period of time.

Services in Farnley and Temple Gate are set to face diversions. Picture: Bruce RollinsonServices in Farnley and Temple Gate are set to face diversions. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Services in Farnley and Temple Gate are set to face diversions. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Bus users will be boosted however after King Street, Drighlington and Dib Lane, Oakwood reopened seeing the 425 and 42 services respectively return to their regular routes.

Motorists have also been boosted after pothole repairs on the A1 northbound were successfully carried out.

Related topics:LeedsLeeds City Council